Patch notes 3rd November 2023

Game balancing:
- Stamina capped will now be increased, allowing the player to have more Stamina to do actions.
- Performing a single jump will not decrease Stamina anymore.
- Checkpoint will not reset the game to the Checkpoint time, instead, revive the player with 20% HP. Tips: placing a Checkpoint during the boss fight will give you 1 more chance.
- Using Nightshade Herb will now glow the small area around the player, and also lure the Light Spirit. Helps find the way in the dark easier.
- Performing an attack will now prevent the player from flipping to the other direction.
Bugs fix:
- Fix "controls sometimes disabled when dying".
Changed files in this update