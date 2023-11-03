 Skip to content

Lillusion update for 3 November 2023

Patch notes 3rd November 2023

Build 12608436 · Last edited by Wendy

Game balancing:

  • Stamina capped will now be increased, allowing the player to have more Stamina to do actions.
  • Performing a single jump will not decrease Stamina anymore.
  • Checkpoint will not reset the game to the Checkpoint time, instead, revive the player with 20% HP. Tips: placing a Checkpoint during the boss fight will give you 1 more chance.
  • Using Nightshade Herb will now glow the small area around the player, and also lure the Light Spirit. Helps find the way in the dark easier.
  • Performing an attack will now prevent the player from flipping to the other direction.

Bugs fix:

  • Fix "controls sometimes disabled when dying".

