【1103】Chapter 3 Difficulty Adjustment and Bug Fixes

]We have received a lot of feedback in the past two days about the difficulty of Chapter 3 being too high, and after a full day of discussion and modification today, we have partially adjusted the content of Chapter 3 on Normal Difficulty, which will allow all of you wizards to have a higher tolerance for error in the process of playing, as well as adjusting some of the levers of gain and fixing some of the bugs.

We hope that you can give us more feedback in the future to clarify the direction of future development, thank you very much!

Some adjustments have been made to the difficulty attempts of the third chapter level in normal difficulty. We will continue to make adjustments based on your feedback.

Tried to adjust the balance of some spells to reduce the negative experience of spell casting caused by the increase in spell recoil and cd, and will continue to adjust according to your feedback.

Fixed the problem of black screen progress reading due to level deletion.

Added a switch on whether to display mutant necks in the settings.

Adjusted the rarity of the relics "Bone Tail" and "Elf Ear".

Improved the quality of treasure chest drops

Decreased the rotation speed of Trap: Spinning Flamethrower

Adjusted the collision volume of tentacles

Optimised shortcuts for quick switch battle UI display

Updated some translated texts