 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 3 November 2023

Version 1.0.2 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12608331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed an issue where you could interact with multiple UI elements
  • fixed a long standing bug with the gohei's animations and hitbox
  • changed it so that you cannot reroll your stats if you have maxed out all stats
  • slightly decreased the enemy damage and scaling for the late game

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349831 Depot 2349831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link