- fixed an issue where you could interact with multiple UI elements
- fixed a long standing bug with the gohei's animations and hitbox
- changed it so that you cannot reroll your stats if you have maxed out all stats
- slightly decreased the enemy damage and scaling for the late game
Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 3 November 2023
Version 1.0.2 Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
