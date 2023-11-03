- Added new warehouse pagination, different types of items will be stored in categories
- Added new magic weapon guide instructions
- Added monster name display
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 3 November 2023
V1.5.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2631131 Depot 2631131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update