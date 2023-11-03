 Skip to content

Melody of Seasons update for 3 November 2023

Update Notes for Nov 2.

Share · View all patches · Build 12608238

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for fruit trees not loading from save files.
  • Can't give gifts to Joe (for now)
  • Fix some bugs in the mines
  • Increase odds of finding stairs on floors 30-34 in the mines
  • Other slight improvements and UI tweaks

Changed files in this update

