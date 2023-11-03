Update Notes for Nov 2.

- Fix for fruit trees not loading from save files.
- Can't give gifts to Joe (for now)
- Fix some bugs in the mines
- Increase odds of finding stairs on floors 30-34 in the mines
- Other slight improvements and UI tweaks
