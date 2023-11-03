 Skip to content

No One Survived update for 3 November 2023

Mini Update Description

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug fix:

  • Repair the inability to harvest the cultivation box

  • Repairs may sometimes cause trees to be out of sync (please be sure to inform us at Discord if they occur, thank you very much)

  • Fix a large number of issues on the map

