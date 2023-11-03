Mini Update Description

Bug fix:
-
Repair the inability to harvest the cultivation box
-
Repairs may sometimes cause trees to be out of sync (please be sure to inform us at Discord if they occur, thank you very much)
-
Fix a large number of issues on the map
