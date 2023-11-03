Changed crowbar to an item that goes into inventory
Changed the position of some bills
Fixed a bug where the graphics of the dolls were on the tags
Changed the process of entering the attic and entering the altar so that the event proceeds automatically.
Removed unnecessary options.
Changed the wording of some goals.
滅茶苦茶呪われてるおばあちゃん家 update for 3 November 2023
11/3
