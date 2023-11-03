 Skip to content

Party Animals update for 3 November 2023

Patch Notes 1.2.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**Optimizations

**

  • Increased the probability of the "Castleween" map appearing in Quick Match
  • Lowered the difficulty of the weekly challenge "Knock out enemies 15 times with a baseball bat" to "Knock out enemies 3 times with a baseball bat"
  • If a player has already "knocked out enemies 3 times with a baseball bat," they only need to knock out 1 more enemy to complete the task. There may be a textual error in the weekly challenge progress display (this does not affect actual completion)
  • Updated the "Castleween" map mechanics: The overall map will be darker, and player names will only be visible in areas illuminated by light.

