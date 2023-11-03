Luminous Skies: Steam Deck Verified and 11/3/23 Update

First bit of business before we get into the updates, Luminous Skies has been fully verified as Steam Deck compatible. Meaning that it should run with little to no issues on your Steam Deck.

Do your journal entries look like a mess? Do you wish there was a better way? You're in luck. The journal entry system has been overhauled.

From this point forward, previous entries will be kept in combined journals. The player can start a new game to experience the or...

It can be fixed by either visiting the Temple Library in Frostwind or study on the second floor of the Mages Academy.

Patch notes.

Overhauled the journal entry system for Luminous Skies: The Pilgrimage

Adjusted Skill "Valiant Defense" for the Defender and Guardian. It now recovers a bit of the caster's mana. Adjusted "Tear Mana" skill's mana drain stats [LS:ASA all versions].

Made adjustments to the Character Fix function in game, it should have fewer issues. [LS:ASA DLC]

We hope you are enjoying the game and have a great day.