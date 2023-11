November 2nd, 2023

1.2.0

Lines Variety Pack

5 new puzzles!

Massive Battery Saver Improvements

Battery Saver mode has been completely overhauled to greatly reduce calls to the GPU and CPU. Battery Saver mode is on by default on mobile and can be toggled on or off under Settings → Gameplay → Performance. It is recommended that PC players turn Battery Saver mode on if playing on a laptop. Note that animated backgrounds are disabled when Battery Saver mode is active.