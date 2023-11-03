 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Regolith update for 3 November 2023

Project Regolith - Patch 1.01, 3rd of November, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12607998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there folks, we've pushed Project Regolith's first bug-fix patch, aiming at addressing some of the known issues we've spotted since launch a couple of days ago.

3rd of November, 2023 - Patch 1.01:

  • Fixed the final puzzle's music cues overlapping the closing music in the game's end sequence.
  • Fixed the controls responsible for [spoiler]scuttling the station[/spoiler] not correctly triggering a music cue.
  • Moved Crew Log #11 (AKA [spoiler]Nerd Rage[/spoiler]) out of it's confinement near the [spoiler]Terraforming Labs[/spoiler].
  • Fixed broken material on the [spoiler]Terraforming Test Tube[/spoiler]'s [spoiler]refined quantum energy[/spoiler] seen during the [spoiler]Terraforming Lab[/spoiler] puzzle.
  • Removed an oversized trigger in [spoiler]Terraforming[/spoiler] that was causing LightBot to teleport somewhere he shouldn't, softlocking the game.
  • Implemented a fix for rare cases of the [spoiler]Station Control Arming Keys[/spoiler] not spawning correctly during the [spoiler]Admin[/spoiler] puzzle.
  • (Hopefully) Fixed an issue with loading the game from some checkpoints immediately crashing the host out of the scene. If you have any issues loading from checkpoints, please submit a bug report either in-game or via our Discord!
  • Attempting a fix for some players having their FPS locked to 20 - Not 100% certain that this will work, so if you're feeling like your framerate is locked in-game to a low value, please report it in our Discord or in the Steam Discussions!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220421 Depot 2220421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link