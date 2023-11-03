Project Regolith - Patch 1.01, 3rd of November, 2023

Hi there folks, we've pushed Project Regolith's first bug-fix patch, aiming at addressing some of the known issues we've spotted since launch a couple of days ago.
3rd of November, 2023 - Patch 1.01:
- Fixed the final puzzle's music cues overlapping the closing music in the game's end sequence.
- Fixed the controls responsible for [spoiler]scuttling the station[/spoiler] not correctly triggering a music cue.
- Moved Crew Log #11 (AKA [spoiler]Nerd Rage[/spoiler]) out of it's confinement near the [spoiler]Terraforming Labs[/spoiler].
- Fixed broken material on the [spoiler]Terraforming Test Tube[/spoiler]'s [spoiler]refined quantum energy[/spoiler] seen during the [spoiler]Terraforming Lab[/spoiler] puzzle.
- Removed an oversized trigger in [spoiler]Terraforming[/spoiler] that was causing LightBot to teleport somewhere he shouldn't, softlocking the game.
- Implemented a fix for rare cases of the [spoiler]Station Control Arming Keys[/spoiler] not spawning correctly during the [spoiler]Admin[/spoiler] puzzle.
- (Hopefully) Fixed an issue with loading the game from some checkpoints immediately crashing the host out of the scene. If you have any issues loading from checkpoints, please submit a bug report either in-game or via our Discord!
- Attempting a fix for some players having their FPS locked to 20 - Not 100% certain that this will work, so if you're feeling like your framerate is locked in-game to a low value, please report it in our Discord or in the Steam Discussions!
Changed files in this update