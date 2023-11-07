The Archives have arrived!

Hello, Lamplighters!

The folks here on the HBS team have been hard at work fixing bugs and investigating issues the community has reported! Our top priority is making the experience more stable for players currently experiencing crashes and lost saves. Today’s update includes our progress on that, plus a neat feature, and as many other fixes as we could wrangle. Read more about this after the patch notes!

Added the Archives: a place to peruse collected Lore, review Tutorials, and strategize using the complete list of Status Effects and Hazards.

Visit the World Map to open the Archives!

As you discover lore, it will be added to the Lore section.

Found How-Tos and Instructional Text will also be added to the Field Guide.

Status Effects, Phenomena, and Hazards can also be reviewed in detail. You can continue to use Recon mode to investigate agents or enemies to see what their current status effects are and do.

Updated Marteau and Nicastro Heists to improve performance

Players may see some fuzzy textures during hero cam moments, a necessary trade right now.

We will continue to tinker with levels with poor performance reports while we set up performance gains for everyone.

Updated “Trap” behaviors

Fire and Shock traps in the Strum and Marteau Heists will now only be active in the area around your Agents.

Made some under-the-hood updates to the Marteau Heist

The mission should still play the same, but this change will BREAK MID-MISSION SAVES in the Marteau Heist - a warning regarding this was sent out on our socials before this update.

Players must resume from the autosave right before the mission.

This was a necessary cost to address performance concerns during this level. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Clarified Célestine's ability description:

Mesmerize is recharged whenever Célestine performs a stress finisher

“Coup de Grace” was a special name for her stress finisher, this is just a clarification.

Made some improvements to AI behaviors:

Scourges should be more straightforwardly aggressive.

Enemies moving in from a long way away should choose a better destination when they get close to the Agents.

Grenadiers should skip their turn less often.

Improved the description of the Deep Stalker’s Devouring Maw ability.

Players should no longer be able to save while Agents are climbing, which is intended

This prevents players from getting stuck on a ladder when they load saves

The “Edge Panning” setting for mouse inputs should now work as expected.

Addressed some reported typos and localization errors.

Updated Credits.

Bug Fixes

Running Shot should no longer cause a brief stutter when used.

If a target with a stack of Evade is displaced, the game should no longer pause for a long second.

Fixed an issue where the game could occasionally get stuck on enemy turn during combat.

Deep Stalkers created after picking up the Musk objective in the Nicastro Heist should no longer cause players to be stuck in turn-based mode.

Loading a save made mid-mission should now grant an appropriate amount of Supplies when Supplies are picked up.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hideout to sometimes not have UI.

Players should no longer get stuck after trying to create a Paradox Account through the in-game menu.

Removed an inaccessible Clamber Vine from a level.

The Whispers card's Ability should now upgrade correctly, increasing the size of the Void Hazard deployed with each level. Additionally, the card's description has been updated to match the design intent.

Removed a Lore pickup that would float out of reach on some levels.

Ability Description Panels should no longer remain on screen after leaving turn-based combat mode.

Enemies should no longer be able to walk into the large Generator prop in The Crossroads Archive

Scarabs should now appear correctly even if the Summoner is standing in fire.

Fixed a floating floor decoration in some interior maps.

Jianyi should no longer be able to get stuck in small generator objects when using Lightning Shift.

The Alexandrite’s Phantasmagoria passive should now heal their phantasms correctly.

Eddie’s Dual Shoot should have a Skip button during target selection.

Removed some objects that could sometimes load in overlapping a reinforcement tower in the Nicastro Heist.

Fixed an issue where Missions would list Seric Steel as a reward incorrectly.

Judith’s Shield Bash ability should no longer cause enemies to slowly float backward.

The Tower should no longer sometimes start in turn-based combat mode when Marteau is the first Scion on the field.

This fix will only apply when the player loads in the first time, and will not fix an existing Tower instance that loads from save.

If you are stuck in combat at the very beginning of the Tower, we recommend restarting from the autosave before entering the Tower!

Narrative Follow-up

Now, the Archives!

There’s a ton of information in this game, from beautifully written missives the Agents can intercept to a variety of powerful buffs and challenging status effects…and it sure would be nice if there was a place to read all of this information outside the tension of combat. Watching amazing gameplay videos in our downtime, we especially felt the need for a glossary of tactical modifiers. So, we needed to build an Archive.

Access the Archives from the World Map menu – check the information menu in the top right of the screen for the new option at the bottom of the list. The default key is C.

When opened, the Archives hold a few different kinds of information in different sections: Lore, Field Guide, Status Effects, Hazards, and Phenomena.

The Lore section fills out with Lore as it is discovered; newly found Lore will be marked with a ! for easy identification, and the ! will be cleared when read. The Field Guide section does the same with any tutorials or instructional texts.

The other three sections are our Glossary of useful terms. Status Effects lists all of the available buffs and debuffs, and what they do. Hazards lists all of the various dangerous obstacles Agents can encounter like Void, Shock, and more. Phenomena is a list of the possible mission modifiers throughout the campaign. These pieces of information do not need to be discovered and are available for reference right from Week 5.

We’re so excited that we could include this new feature in this update, alongside all of the bug fixing. We have a few more goodies in store, but our first priority is improving stability for our most negatively affected players - we will continue to combine the two whenever we can do so safely. We hope you all enjoy reading up on the world the Tower is at the end of and strategizing more effectively with more information!

That’s all for now. Keep bringing feedback or bugs to our social channels and we’ll see you next time.

Thanks for playing!

Samantha Stelter

Senior Producer @ HBS

