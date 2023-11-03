"Raining Blood: Hellfire" Early Access Version Now Available!

"Raining Blood: Hellfire" is a dungeon shooter game inspired by COD's zombie mode, Enter the Gungeon, and vampire survivor games. The early access version is now available on Steam, starting at 4 dollars with a 10% discount for the first week.

In this top-notch dungeon shooting game, you will play as a fearless demon hunter, fighting your way through hell! The game offers unlimited skill upgrades and a wide variety of carefully designed guns. In each battle wave, strive to beat your own shortest time, collect resources, and challenge speed runs!

