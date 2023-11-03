 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raining Blood: Hellfire update for 3 November 2023

"Raining Blood: Hellfire" Early Access Version Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12607918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Raining Blood: Hellfire" is a dungeon shooter game inspired by COD's zombie mode, Enter the Gungeon, and vampire survivor games. The early access version is now available on Steam, starting at 4 dollars with a 10% discount for the first week.

In this top-notch dungeon shooting game, you will play as a fearless demon hunter, fighting your way through hell! The game offers unlimited skill upgrades and a wide variety of carefully designed guns. In each battle wave, strive to beat your own shortest time, collect resources, and challenge speed runs!

Join Discord community

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ds96P6Mezf

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link