Added : SD Start Button's tooltip now shows Failed Runs in addition to the current/total runs.
Added : Monster Level in SD information
Fixed : Slime Bank Upgrade [Shop Timer Reduction] now has max level (Lv118)
Fixed : The required abilities of equipment in Dictionary and Ruby Shop didn't show correct amount.
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 3 November 2023
IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.5] Hotfix
