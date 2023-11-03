 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 3 November 2023

IEH2 [ver. 1.2.1.5] Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12607908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added : SD Start Button's tooltip now shows Failed Runs in addition to the current/total runs.
Added : Monster Level in SD information
Fixed : Slime Bank Upgrade [Shop Timer Reduction] now has max level (Lv118)
Fixed : The required abilities of equipment in Dictionary and Ruby Shop didn't show correct amount.
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

