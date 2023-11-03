Style Update Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12607895 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 04:33:40 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix Update:

Gameplay Adjustments:

Added an option to disable kick auto-aim

Kick auto-aim no longer targets items off-camera

Resolved an issue where Steel would perform an unintended extra kick.

Allow the saving of style ranks with non-cheat modifiers. Note: Style score thresholds will now scale based on the mutators used.

Challenges & Progression:

Adjusted the armory challenge to be achievable.

Explosive weapons are now properly credited towards unique weapon challenges.

Updated Firefight 2.0 instructions for clearer guidance.

Bug Fixes:

Eliminated Nyutie’s exploit in Firefight mode

Fixed a bug where the leaderboard report window wouldn't close as intended.

User Interface Enhancements:

Version number now displayed on the main screen

SteamDeck now has its own default visual settings when detected.

Firefight mode instructions are now hidden during campaign mode.

Thank you for playing!