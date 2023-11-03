11/03 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 10:30 am on 11/03 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Xia Shiyu, Nangong Yichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Black Wuchang, Spoon Demon

● Limited time welfare activity launched: "Coding Art"

Don't say anything else, just type a code first

Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 1, 2023

Activity rule: Completing tasks during the activity period will result in corresponding rewards

The new limited time "All Saints' Treasure" themed treasure opens

I am a witch from the deep forest, playing with the fog in November

Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 1, 2023

After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start missions. After reaching a total activity of 900, you will receive Su Qingli - Deep Forest Witch series fashion, 2900 spirit stones, and other game items!

New Activity

● Chasing Light, Shadow and Crystal, Limited Time Heavenly Selection Treasure Box Opened

Light falls between the wind and the moon, shadows and dreams travel together

Activity time: November 3, 2023- November 17, 2023

Accumulated extraction without repetition, limited time discount can be obtained

Snow Girl Gift Bag Limited Time Return!

Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 8, 2023

During the event, the limited time return characters on the page are Snow Girl and Snow Girl - Frost and Bamboo Skin

Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box Limited Rotation!

Good luck, I wish you good luck

Activity time: November 3, 2023- November 17, 2023

Turn on the rotation of the Heavenly Treasure Box

Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 8, 2023

The Heavenly Treasure Box has been rotated! Ten consecutive units only require 8000 spirit stones!

[New fitting room added]

Monthly active activity added: Ge Yongming - Coding Art Series

Wansheng Baodian added: Su Qingli - Shenlin Witch series

New additions to Tianxuan Treasure Box: White Snow Golden Shadow Chasing Series, Ouyang Miaomiao Golden Wave Shadow Crystal Series

Lingxi VIP 5 Customization New: Snow White Aerofoam Hunter (Facial)

Balance adjustment

Adjusted the Spirit Detective Ouyang Miaomiao Master Star skill to summon an object bean soldier that can withstand up to 3 attacks

Problem Repair Fixed the issue of abnormal animation after using the main star by Lingtan Nangong Yichen Fixed a problem where simulating the resentment spirit of Xing Tian's carrying and swallowing would result in skill points being obtained by resisting the attack of the summoning item Doubing from the spirit scout Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill Fixed the issue of abnormal facial and right eye movements caused by Lingtan Nalan's Lianwu pinching Fixed a problem where some Grievant Spirit skills were unable to shatter the summoning item Bean Soldier of Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill Fixed the simulation of a resentful Snow Girl being summoned by Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill, the Beans