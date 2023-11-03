11/03 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 10:30 am on 11/03 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Xia Shiyu, Nangong Yichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Black Wuchang, Spoon Demon
● Limited time welfare activity launched: "Coding Art"
Don't say anything else, just type a code first
Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 1, 2023
Activity rule: Completing tasks during the activity period will result in corresponding rewards
The new limited time "All Saints' Treasure" themed treasure opens
I am a witch from the deep forest, playing with the fog in November
Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 1, 2023
After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start missions. After reaching a total activity of 900, you will receive Su Qingli - Deep Forest Witch series fashion, 2900 spirit stones, and other game items!
New Activity
● Chasing Light, Shadow and Crystal, Limited Time Heavenly Selection Treasure Box Opened
Light falls between the wind and the moon, shadows and dreams travel together
Activity time: November 3, 2023- November 17, 2023
Accumulated extraction without repetition, limited time discount can be obtained
Snow Girl Gift Bag Limited Time Return!
Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 8, 2023
During the event, the limited time return characters on the page are Snow Girl and Snow Girl - Frost and Bamboo Skin
Special restrictions! Lucky Treasure Box Limited Rotation!
Good luck, I wish you good luck
Activity time: November 3, 2023- November 17, 2023
Turn on the rotation of the Heavenly Treasure Box
Activity time: November 3, 2023- December 8, 2023
The Heavenly Treasure Box has been rotated! Ten consecutive units only require 8000 spirit stones!
[New fitting room added]
Monthly active activity added: Ge Yongming - Coding Art Series
Wansheng Baodian added: Su Qingli - Shenlin Witch series
New additions to Tianxuan Treasure Box: White Snow Golden Shadow Chasing Series, Ouyang Miaomiao Golden Wave Shadow Crystal Series
Lingxi VIP 5 Customization New: Snow White Aerofoam Hunter (Facial)
Balance adjustment
- Adjusted the Spirit Detective Ouyang Miaomiao Master Star skill to summon an object bean soldier that can withstand up to 3 attacks
Problem Repair
- Fixed the issue of abnormal animation after using the main star by Lingtan Nangong Yichen
- Fixed a problem where simulating the resentment spirit of Xing Tian's carrying and swallowing would result in skill points being obtained by resisting the attack of the summoning item Doubing from the spirit scout Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill
- Fixed the issue of abnormal facial and right eye movements caused by Lingtan Nalan's Lianwu pinching
- Fixed a problem where some Grievant Spirit skills were unable to shatter the summoning item Bean Soldier of Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill
- Fixed the simulation of a resentful Snow Girl being summoned by Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill, the Beans
Changed files in this update