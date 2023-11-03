- 通用天赋弱化系列修改： 去除经验减少的负面效果
- 上浮每章boss获得的水晶，最少获得15水晶->最少获得25
- 播放开场剧情时禁用 esc键
- esc键关闭收藏时，如有卡牌注释也会一起被关闭
- 修复卑弥呼祝福，使用诅咒牌后没有进入移除堆的问题
- 移除所有基本剑换5短剑事件：修复基本剑没剔除牌组的问题
- 文案优化
幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 3 November 2023
1.231103.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
