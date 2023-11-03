 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 3 November 2023

1.231103.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12607818 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 通用天赋弱化系列修改： 去除经验减少的负面效果
  • 上浮每章boss获得的水晶，最少获得15水晶->最少获得25
  • 播放开场剧情时禁用 esc键
  • esc键关闭收藏时，如有卡牌注释也会一起被关闭
  • 修复卑弥呼祝福，使用诅咒牌后没有进入移除堆的问题
  • 移除所有基本剑换5短剑事件：修复基本剑没剔除牌组的问题
  • 文案优化

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1913421 Depot 1913421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1913422 Depot 1913422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link