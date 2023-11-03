The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.4) Date: November, 3nd 2023 7pm CEST
Gameplay Improvements:
- Added a map with a marker for starting players to know where to go right at the beginning
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where you could jump out of bounds behind the piano in the mansion
- Fixed a bug that made it possible to skip the entire graveyard section
- Potential fix for voice chat causing FATAL ERROR crashes
Known Issues:
- Lobbies of different regions can’t be seen: To fix this, change the Download Region in your Steam settings to your friend’s, use Steam’s invitation system or the invitation system inside the game
- Introduction Video/Audio might appear just white
- Items can be stuck in your hip inventory without being accessible
- Character hair sometimes go crazy
- Incorrect collisions and clipping at different parts of the map
- Sometimes the game seems to not have the rights to create save files which leads to save games not being created
- Game crashes
- Language doesn’t correctly load, you have to often set it again
Other running tasks:
- Reworked spawning system to make it compatible with a planned update to make rejoining a running session possible
Changed files in this update