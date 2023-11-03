 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Devourer: Hunted Souls update for 3 November 2023

Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 12607801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Devourer: Hunted Souls - Patch Notes (Version 0.4.1.4) Date: November, 3nd 2023 7pm CEST

Gameplay Improvements:

  • Added a map with a marker for starting players to know where to go right at the beginning

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where you could jump out of bounds behind the piano in the mansion
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to skip the entire graveyard section
  • Potential fix for voice chat causing FATAL ERROR crashes

Known Issues:

  • Lobbies of different regions can’t be seen: To fix this, change the Download Region in your Steam settings to your friend’s, use Steam’s invitation system or the invitation system inside the game
  • Introduction Video/Audio might appear just white
  • Items can be stuck in your hip inventory without being accessible
  • Character hair sometimes go crazy
  • Incorrect collisions and clipping at different parts of the map
  • Sometimes the game seems to not have the rights to create save files which leads to save games not being created
  • Game crashes
  • Language doesn’t correctly load, you have to often set it again

Other running tasks:

  • Reworked spawning system to make it compatible with a planned update to make rejoining a running session possible

Changed files in this update

Depot 2309401 Depot 2309401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link