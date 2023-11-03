Early Access Patch 0.4.1

Hey all, we have a patch ready for you today! This patch is mostly focused on some balance changes based on the feedback we heard from you all since our last update.

Health Orbs will now spawn again at Midnight, but at a slower pace and capped out at 4 active at once. (One per Ghost player). The intention is to keep the health scarcity, but provide Ghosts an option to search for healing if the Hunters are effective at weakening them.

Moving and taunting as a Ghost are now ~15% more effective. We found that it was too difficult to keep your ectoplasm down without putting yourself at major risk.

These are small "nudges" in the balance, as we do not want to overcorrect. We will continue to observe the feedback and adjust accordingly. We appreciate the feedback as always, and thanks for playing!

Full Notes:

A maximum of 4 Health Orbs will now slowly spawn at Midnight. As before, all existing Health Orbs will despawn at Midnight

Taunts now lower +15% additional ectoplasm buildup

Ectoplasm reduction increased +15% while moving

Fixed the bug where Radar was tracking corrupted props, this is no longer the case

Halloween decorations have been removed until next year

Double shards have been disabled

Fixed a bug on first time startup that could cause some aspect ratio issues with the new UI

Other small bug fixes

As always, thanks for your continued support, and for your feedback. We heard you loud and clear, and hopefully these changes are a step in the right direction! Please let us know what you think over on our Discord, and if we need to make more changes we will! 👻

Hope to see you on the hunt soon!