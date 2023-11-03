- Fix a bug with the Lightning Resistance modifier on Godhunter's Demise not applying
- Upped the Scroll Speed lock effect on Eternity's Price from 15 to 30 (Note that existing items will not be updated until a unique reroll feature is added)
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 3 November 2023
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
