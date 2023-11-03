- Switched the UI position of the upgrade and recycle buttons on the inventory panel. The recycle button, which has the default binding to LB, is now on the left, and the upgrade button, with the default binding to RB, is on the right. While suddenly switching up the UI location isn't what we initially intended to do, we believe experienced players would have become accustomed to their controls enough not to rely on the UI, and new players would be less likely to confuse the two controls.
- Fixed a graphical issue where the wardrobe's circular UI would hide the player's shadow in the Root Chamber lobby.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the dialogue audio would play earlier than intended, which was most obvious in the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where echo blades created charge attacks with unintended values, causing unexpected behavior with axe and hammer charge attacks.
- Fixed an issue with the Old Mage's Hat. While it was functional even in the autocast mode, it was sometimes challenging to notice its effectiveness due to the nearly instant casting. We introduced a slight delay in the spell creation to differentiate the artifact's free weapon spell casting.
Spell Disk update for 3 November 2023
Spell Disk 0.5.3f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
