STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 3 November 2023

Hotfixes and improvements after update 0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am actively working on updating it with improvements after patch 0.3.

Version 0.3.0.3:

  • The ability to choose the level of free shares restriction at the start has been added. That is, on the easy difficulty, you can again purchase all 100% of the shares without restrictions;
  • The ability to disable invitations to the board of directors of a particular company;
  • Employees of the departments in your company are no longer strangers to you (friendship with them increases above zero);
  • Friendship is also increased when hiring;
  • Secret information from Yoshiro will now be more expensive if the player has more money;
  • Characters now answer the phone more often on weekends;
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect button signatures in one event;
  • Fixed a bug where the sound when raising the friendship level with Amy could play longer than necessary;
  • Fixed a bug with glitchy display of the game after firing an employee from the employee list screen;
  • Fixed a bug that caused the R&D scale to always be at the bottom;
  • Fixed a game crash when offering a job to a character;
  • Fixed a bug with the bar crash;
  • Now you will still receive income while on vacation.

It was also updated earlier (after 0.3):

  • Improved display of Japanese text;
  • Time now stops when viewing resumes;
  • Fixed a bug with old employees in new company departments;
  • Fixed bug with "100252";
  • Fixed a bug with the game crashing after pressing the Escape button in some dialogs;
  • And a few other small fixes.

Changed files in this update

