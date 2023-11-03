Hotfixes and improvements after update 0.3

I am actively working on updating it with improvements after patch 0.3.
Version 0.3.0.3:
- The ability to choose the level of free shares restriction at the start has been added. That is, on the easy difficulty, you can again purchase all 100% of the shares without restrictions;
- The ability to disable invitations to the board of directors of a particular company;
- Employees of the departments in your company are no longer strangers to you (friendship with them increases above zero);
- Friendship is also increased when hiring;
- Secret information from Yoshiro will now be more expensive if the player has more money;
- Characters now answer the phone more often on weekends;
- Fixed a bug with incorrect button signatures in one event;
- Fixed a bug where the sound when raising the friendship level with Amy could play longer than necessary;
- Fixed a bug with glitchy display of the game after firing an employee from the employee list screen;
- Fixed a bug that caused the R&D scale to always be at the bottom;
- Fixed a game crash when offering a job to a character;
- Fixed a bug with the bar crash;
- Now you will still receive income while on vacation.
It was also updated earlier (after 0.3):
- Improved display of Japanese text;
- Time now stops when viewing resumes;
- Fixed a bug with old employees in new company departments;
- Fixed bug with "100252";
- Fixed a bug with the game crashing after pressing the Escape button in some dialogs;
- And a few other small fixes.
Changed files in this update