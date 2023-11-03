Update 0.5.0

Thank you for your support, this update was worked on with great care, I apologize for the delay...
There are so many changes during these months that it is difficult to list them, but Here are the most important changes:
- All windows were redesigned:
This is the most important change of this update, all windows were redesigned from scratch, a futuristic interface was added, I look forward to your comments.
- Fixed an issue that caused sound to not play.
- Mandatory tutorial removed. (Appears in menu optionally)
- Adjusted scale of the Space Command Center.
- Removed the alert window in the tutorial.
- Adjusted alert sounds.
- FIXED a bug where the building could be placed twice.
- FIXED a bug where a building that was not fully constructed was destroyed after placement
- All controls have been updated.
- Moved the mission access key to TAB
- New Mause Keys:
Mouse Wheel: Zoom
Wheel center: Rotation
- Improved performance.
- New loading screen.
The next update will focus on the size and scale of objects.
Changed files in this update