Update 0.5.0

Thank you for your support, this update was worked on with great care, I apologize for the delay...

There are so many changes during these months that it is difficult to list them, but Here are the most important changes:

All windows were redesigned:

This is the most important change of this update, all windows were redesigned from scratch, a futuristic interface was added, I look forward to your comments. Fixed an issue that caused sound to not play.

Mandatory tutorial removed. (Appears in menu optionally)

Adjusted scale of the Space Command Center.

Removed the alert window in the tutorial.

Adjusted alert sounds.

FIXED a bug where the building could be placed twice.

FIXED a bug where a building that was not fully constructed was destroyed after placement

All controls have been updated.

Moved the mission access key to TAB

New Mause Keys:

Mouse Wheel: Zoom Wheel center: Rotation Improved performance.

New loading screen.

The next update will focus on the size and scale of objects.