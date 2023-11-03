 Skip to content

Galactic Conquest Battle Infinity update for 3 November 2023

Update 0.5.0

Update 0.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support, this update was worked on with great care, I apologize for the delay...

There are so many changes during these months that it is difficult to list them, but Here are the most important changes:

  • All windows were redesigned:
    This is the most important change of this update, all windows were redesigned from scratch, a futuristic interface was added, I look forward to your comments.
  • Fixed an issue that caused sound to not play.
  • Mandatory tutorial removed. (Appears in menu optionally)
  • Adjusted scale of the Space Command Center.
  • Removed the alert window in the tutorial.
  • Adjusted alert sounds.
  • FIXED a bug where the building could be placed twice.
  • FIXED a bug where a building that was not fully constructed was destroyed after placement
  • All controls have been updated.
  • Moved the mission access key to TAB
  • New Mause Keys:
    Mouse Wheel: Zoom
    Wheel center: Rotation
  • Improved performance.
  • New loading screen.

The next update will focus on the size and scale of objects.

