 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sokobond Express Playtest update for 3 November 2023

Update 02-Nov-23

Share · View all patches · Build 12607378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added hints for advanced area levels and kappa-6
  • Controller: Changed X to reset and Y to stop
  • Controller: when on settings submenu pressing left should exit sub menu and pressing right will go inside the submenu
  • Bugfix: When a level doesn't have rail data saved the trigger right/left button action to move the cursor position wouldn't work unless player draws a rail
  • Bugfix: Can't use mouse wheel for dropdowns on settings menu
  • Adjust omega-99 camera zoom
  • Added playtesters to credits
  • Controller: Updated movement behavior when using a controller on the level selection screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702311 Depot 1702311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702313 Depot 1702313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702314 Depot 1702314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link