- Added hints for advanced area levels and kappa-6
- Controller: Changed X to reset and Y to stop
- Controller: when on settings submenu pressing left should exit sub menu and pressing right will go inside the submenu
- Bugfix: When a level doesn't have rail data saved the trigger right/left button action to move the cursor position wouldn't work unless player draws a rail
- Bugfix: Can't use mouse wheel for dropdowns on settings menu
- Adjust omega-99 camera zoom
- Added playtesters to credits
- Controller: Updated movement behavior when using a controller on the level selection screen
Sokobond Express Playtest update for 3 November 2023
Update 02-Nov-23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702311 Depot 1702311
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702313 Depot 1702313
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1702314 Depot 1702314
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update