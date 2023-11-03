Hotfix v1.0.1.4

Greetings Investigators

Due to player feedback we have applied the following fixes for version v1.0.1.4

Added

Implemented new Main Menu music

Fixes

Fixed broken materials causing textures to bleed

Adjusting lighting environments

Minor back end bug fixes

Changes

Updated UI for better immersion

Revival text has been moved

First jump scare at spawn has been removed

Map 2 - Ravenswood Hospital - Development changelog

I thought we'd give you an insight into the work I've been doing on Map 2 as I believe transparency is vital.

Added

Added custom environment

Added custom lighting nodes

Added custom ambience and sounds

Added over 800 assets required

Added foliage, tree's, pathways, street lights and more exterior assets

Added human remains

Added world events

Added minor jump scares

Implemented new door system

Implemented new character system for smoother transitions

Fixes

Back end bug fixes

Med Kit bug fixes

Team revival bug fixes

Med Kit System

On release of Map 2, we will be implementing a full med kit system into the game, which will give all players the ability to revive not only themselves but their team mates also.

Lore

We will be adding Lore to both maps to give players a better insight into why they are there and their main objects.

Sneak Peek

More work is being continued and an official release has not been announced yet due to the vast differences between Map 1 and 2.

Cheers!

-B