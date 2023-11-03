Hotfix v1.0.1.4

Greetings Investigators
Due to player feedback we have applied the following fixes for version v1.0.1.4
Added
- Implemented new Main Menu music
Fixes
- Fixed broken materials causing textures to bleed
- Adjusting lighting environments
- Minor back end bug fixes
Changes
- Updated UI for better immersion
- Revival text has been moved
- First jump scare at spawn has been removed
Map 2 - Ravenswood Hospital - Development changelog
I thought we'd give you an insight into the work I've been doing on Map 2 as I believe transparency is vital.
Added
- Added custom environment
- Added custom lighting nodes
- Added custom ambience and sounds
- Added over 800 assets required
- Added foliage, tree's, pathways, street lights and more exterior assets
- Added human remains
- Added world events
- Added minor jump scares
- Implemented new door system
- Implemented new character system for smoother transitions
Fixes
- Back end bug fixes
- Med Kit bug fixes
- Team revival bug fixes
Med Kit System
On release of Map 2, we will be implementing a full med kit system into the game, which will give all players the ability to revive not only themselves but their team mates also.
Lore
We will be adding Lore to both maps to give players a better insight into why they are there and their main objects.
Sneak Peek
More work is being continued and an official release has not been announced yet due to the vast differences between Map 1 and 2.
Cheers!
-B
