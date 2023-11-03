524: Early Access 0.18.124
November 2, 2023 8:29 PM EST
• Cleric's Deliverance now indicates Hits instead of Targets due to the fact that it can multi-hit the same target multiple times.
• Fixed some of Cleric's spell targeting issues with Sacred Revelation and Holy Sanctuary.
• Added Group Casting to both cleric buffs via talents.
Nevergrind Online update for 3 November 2023
Cleric talents fixes and improvements!
524: Early Access 0.18.124
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update