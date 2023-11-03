 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 3 November 2023

Cleric talents fixes and improvements!

Build 12607248

Patchnotes via Steam Community

524: Early Access 0.18.124
November 2, 2023 8:29 PM EST
• Cleric's Deliverance now indicates Hits instead of Targets due to the fact that it can multi-hit the same target multiple times.
• Fixed some of Cleric's spell targeting issues with Sacred Revelation and Holy Sanctuary.
• Added Group Casting to both cleric buffs via talents.

