Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 3 November 2023

Please refrain from using the beta build for first time playthroughs.

Share · View all patches · Build 12607151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta build is unstable and contains more bugs, it's not pushed to main until a lot of issues are resolved for a reason.

Like seriously, there was a huge bug that only spawned one enemy on the second wave (Only in Beta builds).

Use the main build for first time playthroughs unless you really want to mess up your first time experience. (I really don't want that to happen.)

I've pushed a fix to the beta channel to fix it and to add a note that this is not the main build.

Thank you.

View more data in app history for build 12607151
