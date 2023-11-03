Update v0.7.5

A few more fixes from recent feedback! The game is becoming very solid, really appreciate all the testing and feedback from everyone!

Fixes:

Fixed race condition that caused a save error when saving as chunks are being loaded and unloaded (due to another player moving around)

Fixed placement of generated environment items like sticks not factoring in the slope of the ground causing them to collide with the ground after placement and jitter about

Fixed slime oil crafting not functioning even though your container has just the exact amount of slime oil for the recipe (due to inconsistent rounding of displayed value vs. internally stored value)

Fixed pressing escape while waiting for other players to sleep not properly ending your character's sleep wait state causing all sorts of UI/interaction issues when the other player does end up falling asleep

Fixed the fog particle effect not appearing in swamps since the v0.7.0 update

Fixed multiple nested inventories not properly updating their contents over time, for example food not decaying in a small leather bag within a backpack placed on the ground

Cooking is prevented if the resulting container can't fit all of the output substance (ex. too much tallow to fit in a bowl)

Performance:

Greatly reduced physics complexity for generated environment items like sticks so that there is less CPU load when newly generated chunks are activated

Visuals:

Updated mud brick kiln look

Other changes: