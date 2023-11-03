Fall Update

Nobility 250

-The Nobility Level Cap has been increased to Nobility 250!

-Special outfits are available at Nobility 100, 150, 200, and 250; allowing truly dedicated players to embody the Four Kings themselves!

The Fantasy Lucky Fountain Collection

-The next round of Fountain Rewards is on its way! The first of these will be available immediately, with successive rewards becoming available on the 15th of each month.

Features

-Updated various hand items so they display during table games (such as the Lionhead Ring).

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to hold cards in Video Poker.

-Fixed a Ring Poker visual bug that would cause your chip count to appear incorrect after leaving the table until restarting.

-Fixed instances of Chip Bomb particle effects having errors or displaying incorrectly.

-Fixed an issue where Super Slot Booster Packs would sometimes behave oddly on Nobility level ups.

-Fixed an issue that could cause event pot payouts to be received later than expected.

-Fixed an issue that could result in a sudden spam of friend notifications.

-Fixed an issue where password resets would require email entry to be case-sensitive.