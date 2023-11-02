 Skip to content

Running Robot Man 4 update for 2 November 2023

Version 1.2.0.0 Early Access!

Version 1.2.0.0 Early Access!

A massive overhaul of the entire game and mechanics! I have been working on this update since March 2023 and a lot of things have changed!

Updates include:

  • Dungeon remake! Entirely new floor generation algorithm and 3 modifier challenges to beat (Standard, B-Side, and 100 Trials.)
  • New AI! Including Splitting Jelly, Killer Piggos, and Death Dot Drones.
  • New character abilities! Including the Ruby Rider, Dash, and a redo of the control scheme to make the movement much more fluid and intuitive.
  • Many bug fixes -- too many to list lol.

1.2.0.0 is TEMPORARILY ONLY SINGLE PLAYER.. The multiplayer functionality is down for an update that will happen within the next month. I am busy working on a network update which will make the multiplayer movement much smoother. Please be patient, it will be worth it!

Please let me know your feedback! I love hearing about your experiences and read every comment!

Also please join the Discord server where you can chat with me and other players. There is a link inside the game hub!

Thanks and have fun!!

Jackson (Slightly Esoteric Studios).

