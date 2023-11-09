 Skip to content

What The Duck update for 9 November 2023

What the Duck is AVAILABLE NOW!

What The Duck update for 9 November 2023

Build 12607031

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ducklings, assemble!

Time to QUACK your way to victory!

Your journey through a world of fighters and their spirit animals has begun!
Starting from today, you can QUACK your way to victory on PC and Nintendo Switch!

Get ready to dive into a world full of quests, enemies, puzzles, secrets, mini-games, and more. Hack-and-slash your way to victory using an array of weapons, and don't forget about the quackiest skills available to you at any time, thanks to your little buddy - the DUCKLING.

We're super excited to hear your feedback, so don't hesitate any longer. Jump on our socials, Discord, and the Steam forums and let us know how your quackiest adventures went.


Follow us to get the quackiest news!
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Discord

Don't forget about our friends at Untold Tales

