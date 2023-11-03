 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FUNG update for 3 November 2023

Weekly Update #15

Share · View all patches · Build 12607026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings once again, I'm feeling better now, so we're back to production!

This week we've been setting up a new, proper presence on the web, complete with a snazzy new domain: https://mellow.games

It's still being actively worked on and polished, it's not yet in its finished state but we're getting there! Once it's proper good to go public we'll be posting about it again. You're all welcome to follow along the development as it comes down the tube as it is entirely open source! Check it out here: https://github.com/MellowArpeggiation/mellow-games

In terms of games development, FUNG is still ticking along, with 6 levels finished (visuals and all) and around 17 more in the pipe. We're also uploading a hotfix today for some bugs and UI improvements!

FUNG - Changelog:

  • File dialog now shows an image preview when a .png is selected
  • Fix double loading of music
  • Add win trigger, for levels that don't win via consumption
  • Have a great weekend everyone!
  • George

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2467311 Depot 2467311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link