Weekly Update #15

Greetings once again, I'm feeling better now, so we're back to production!

This week we've been setting up a new, proper presence on the web, complete with a snazzy new domain: https://mellow.games

It's still being actively worked on and polished, it's not yet in its finished state but we're getting there! Once it's proper good to go public we'll be posting about it again. You're all welcome to follow along the development as it comes down the tube as it is entirely open source! Check it out here: https://github.com/MellowArpeggiation/mellow-games

In terms of games development, FUNG is still ticking along, with 6 levels finished (visuals and all) and around 17 more in the pipe. We're also uploading a hotfix today for some bugs and UI improvements!

FUNG - Changelog:

File dialog now shows an image preview when a .png is selected

Fix double loading of music

Add win trigger, for levels that don't win via consumption

Have a great weekend everyone!