COLDSTEEL's Sprite Studio Early Access Beta Release!

COLDSTEEL's Sprite Studio

COLDSTEEL's Sprite Studio is a new generation pixel editing and animation application for 2D graphic creation, and it is releasing into beta Early Access now!

This has been a 10 month project by one person to experiment and expand on the offerings of pixel editors we currently have.

Features

Sprite Studio has a number of unique features that make it worth investigating.

Animation Support: you can create animations and export them into an easy to use file format thanks to,

STEEL's Sprites Library: a free and open source library written in both C and Java you can use to import and animate the images you create in Sprite Studio. You can find links to it below,

Scripting Support: you can create, upload, and download scripts from the Steam Workshop or share them among friends. These scripts are written in Python and are a powerful way to extend Sprite Studio,

Steam Workshop Integration: You can write small Python scripts and share them with the community via the Steam Workshop, this allows you to add all manner of new things to Sprite Studio, including new brushes, new exporters, and new palettes, and

(Most) everything else you expect in a pixel editor: Several easy to use brushes, layers, both visual and nonvisual (more on those another time), saving and loading projects, exporting, with many options and into various formats such as PNG, JPEG, and bitmap, customizability, both in control binds and other settings, etc.

And you can find documentation for the scripting API, which is just the right size to get started, at

steelsoftworks.net

STEEL's Sprites in C

STEEL's Sprites in Java

Thanks!

Sprite Studio is in beta and Steam Early Access. You can expect much more in the future if interest exists.

Thanks for reading and enjoy!