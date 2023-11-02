Warlordocracy Early v9.9

There is now a bandit who will tell the others to stand down in Tuskwood in Chapter 1 if you get to him, improved other dialogue and fixed a bunch of little shit. Chapter 2 DLC is still on track to release Monday, Novemeber 6th. Busting ass on side quest scripts until then.

Complete list of changes:

-Usable objects now run check scripts immediately after map load (light sources, etc.).

-Fixed script bug where Commander Ralo and Murag would drop papers for Ch.2 when killed in Ch.1.

-Attacking the bandit camp in Ch.1 now causes Murag to automatically flee with Favius (so the story won't break).

-New main character in Ch.1: Numbers, a bandit accountant who surrenders, improved some other dialogue.

-Sounds and game messages no longer play if map isn't yet loaded (for respawn scripts, etc.).

-Time pass dialogue window no longer displays when you travel to new maps.

-Forges now produce light (like campfires and streetlights).

-Slime monsters are now of the "fungus" species.

-Lots of Chapter 2 progress (alpha on Patreon).