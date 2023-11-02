 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlordocracy update for 2 November 2023

Warlordocracy Early v9.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12606939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is now a bandit who will tell the others to stand down in Tuskwood in Chapter 1 if you get to him, improved other dialogue and fixed a bunch of little shit. Chapter 2 DLC is still on track to release Monday, Novemeber 6th. Busting ass on side quest scripts until then.

Complete list of changes:

-Usable objects now run check scripts immediately after map load (light sources, etc.).
-Fixed script bug where Commander Ralo and Murag would drop papers for Ch.2 when killed in Ch.1.
-Attacking the bandit camp in Ch.1 now causes Murag to automatically flee with Favius (so the story won't break).
-New main character in Ch.1: Numbers, a bandit accountant who surrenders, improved some other dialogue.
-Sounds and game messages no longer play if map isn't yet loaded (for respawn scripts, etc.).
-Time pass dialogue window no longer displays when you travel to new maps.
-Forges now produce light (like campfires and streetlights).
-Slime monsters are now of the "fungus" species.
-Lots of Chapter 2 progress (alpha on Patreon).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748161 Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link