The Fairy's Secret update for 2 November 2023

New build uploaded

2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I'm just making a quick post to let you know I've uploaded a brand new build of The Fairy's Secret! This newest build fixes up several typos which were found in the English script by a very kind reader, and it also touches up the UI. The buttons in the preferences screen weren't aligned properly, and didn't always register mouse hovers as they should, but this should now be fixed!

I also fixed some transparency issues with the darker variant of the UI, and one of the backgrounds was edited (a window was placed in an illogical location in the hallway of Iris's home, but it has now been removed).

The game should be a lot more polished now! If you find any further issues, however, such as bugs or typos, please let me know. I'll do my best to fix everything up in a timely manner!

  • ebi x

