The Last Game update for 2 November 2023

v0.4.3 released - hotfixes and characters rework

Build 12606860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix a display issue with bosses completion marks
  • characters who cannot fire does not see weapon items anymore
  • you can now hold the button to drop multiple bombs (useful for the Bomber Kid)
  • the number of bombs you can drop per second is now linked to the player fire rate
  • the Flail now has a rotation speed linked to the player fire rate

