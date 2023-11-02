- fix a display issue with bosses completion marks
- characters who cannot fire does not see weapon items anymore
- you can now hold the button to drop multiple bombs (useful for the Bomber Kid)
- the number of bombs you can drop per second is now linked to the player fire rate
- the Flail now has a rotation speed linked to the player fire rate
The Last Game update for 2 November 2023
v0.4.3 released - hotfixes and characters rework
Patchnotes via Steam Community
