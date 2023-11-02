 Skip to content

Flock Party update for 2 November 2023

1st Update: Patch Notes for November 2, 2023

Patch Notes for November 2, 2023 · Build 12606856

Hello all, thank you to everyone who has been playing Flock Party since it's release! Today we've released the first patch for Flock Party. This update is focused on performance in order to allow the game to run well on more devices.

We've optimized a number of shaders, improved culling to reduce tri-counts, optimized a number of meshes to reduce detail where it isn't needed, among other small fixes. We've also fixed a few lighting glitches throughout the game.

Happy flying!

