- Fixed: "{command} -h" will always work the same as "help {command}" for all commands and print the same help.
- Changed: moved audio slider to main menu, removed it from the game window - there is couple of reasons for it:
inside a game it was set per profile, and when I introduce separate audio settings for music & system sound, it will be much more clear in the main menu which slider affects which sounds.
There's no need for it to be duplicated. Plus it takes important space on the taskbar.
- Added: more text files content added to the game
How To Hack In? update for 2 November 2023
Patch notes 03/11/2023 00:17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1199831 Depot 1199831
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1199832 Depot 1199832
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1199834 Depot 1199834
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update