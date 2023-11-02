 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 2 November 2023

Patch notes 03/11/2023 00:17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: "{command} -h" will always work the same as "help {command}" for all commands and print the same help.
  • Changed: moved audio slider to main menu, removed it from the game window - there is couple of reasons for it:
    inside a game it was set per profile, and when I introduce separate audio settings for music & system sound, it will be much more clear in the main menu which slider affects which sounds.
    There's no need for it to be duplicated. Plus it takes important space on the taskbar.
  • Added: more text files content added to the game

