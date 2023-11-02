 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D'LIRIUM update for 2 November 2023

v1.0.9 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12606809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game crash and incorrect Display entity work.
  • Fixed secret on steammachine level beggining.
  • Fixed and improved verbose error of missng assets in entity.
  • Fixed game didn't reset some stats and terms after level end.
  • Fixed incorrect collision masks for torches.
  • Fixed Phantoms make death sounds after attacking player.
  • Fixed corpses didn't leaving a souls after being blown up.
  • Fixed Phantoms sprites.
  • Fixed and re-organized audio controller.
  • Fixed potential memory leak related to Losts.
  • Fixed Losts causes game crash after trying to run dumped levels.
  • Fixed custom level map images importing.
  • Fixed projectile could pass through enemies without dealing damage.
  • Level map functionality has been redesigned and optimized.
  • Megahealth in the secret area on pandemonium level is now gaining automatically.

Changed files in this update

D'lirium Content Depot 670161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link