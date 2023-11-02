- Fixed game crash and incorrect Display entity work.
- Fixed secret on steammachine level beggining.
- Fixed and improved verbose error of missng assets in entity.
- Fixed game didn't reset some stats and terms after level end.
- Fixed incorrect collision masks for torches.
- Fixed Phantoms make death sounds after attacking player.
- Fixed corpses didn't leaving a souls after being blown up.
- Fixed Phantoms sprites.
- Fixed and re-organized audio controller.
- Fixed potential memory leak related to Losts.
- Fixed Losts causes game crash after trying to run dumped levels.
- Fixed custom level map images importing.
- Fixed projectile could pass through enemies without dealing damage.
- Level map functionality has been redesigned and optimized.
- Megahealth in the secret area on pandemonium level is now gaining automatically.
D'LIRIUM update for 2 November 2023
v1.0.9 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
D'lirium Content Depot 670161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update