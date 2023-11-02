 Skip to content

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory update for 2 November 2023

Steam Achievements Are Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12606682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're pleased to announce that Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory finally supports Steam Achievements! Can you unlock all nine achievements with your puzzling skills??!

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory has earned a reputation as one of the toughest puzzle games out there -- show off your puzzle-solving skills to your friends by collecting all of the elusive achievements.

Note for existing players: Simply install the latest update and load your save file to unlock all achievements that you've already earned in the past automatically. Only one achievement won't unlock automatically: to unlock it, beat the game's final level once again, and the achievement will unlock during the end credits.

Sincere thanks to NoobTracker and MidnightDX from the Discord for helping test out Steam Achievements, and with additional thanks to NoobTracker for contributing an improved "Pause" sound effect.

