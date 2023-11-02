- Replaced the Leech effect on Soul Feast to instead grant 1 Fire Damage and 10% Minion Damage Multiplier per point spent while Hunger is active
- Added two new Avatar of the Hunt nodes focusing on Lightning damage and giving Minion Attack Rate a use for Avatar of the Hunt
- No longer reset the position of Avatar of the Night bats when using the skill repeatedly on Auto
- Added a mitigation for some monster pooling issues while I investigate the root cause
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 2 November 2023
Avatars Update
