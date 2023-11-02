 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Avatars Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12606648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replaced the Leech effect on Soul Feast to instead grant 1 Fire Damage and 10% Minion Damage Multiplier per point spent while Hunger is active
  • Added two new Avatar of the Hunt nodes focusing on Lightning damage and giving Minion Attack Rate a use for Avatar of the Hunt
  • No longer reset the position of Avatar of the Night bats when using the skill repeatedly on Auto
  • Added a mitigation for some monster pooling issues while I investigate the root cause

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
