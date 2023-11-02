The cooker item was causing the Constructor mode and Learning Rush game to glitch. Now resolved!
Noun Town Language Learning update for 2 November 2023
v1.0001 Cooker item glitching Learning Rush + Constructor mode hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
