 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noun Town Language Learning update for 2 November 2023

v1.0001 Cooker item glitching Learning Rush + Constructor mode hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12606627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The cooker item was causing the Constructor mode and Learning Rush game to glitch. Now resolved!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313721 Depot 2313721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link