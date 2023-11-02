"Motherless - What If? - Anamarija DLC" Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12606583 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Get ready for a series of new stories that explore the unseen moments of our favorite characters!

This time we bring a new perspective to the relationship that formed between Sunny and Anamarija, before she was expelled from the church by Father Castro.

There is also a lot of - never seen before - spicy situations between the two, but this will depend on the choices you will make throughout this new DLC.

As well as some unexpected turns...

What are you waiting for? Get it here!

Accesible through the main menu by pressing the crossroads sign.