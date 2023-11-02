 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

For The King II update for 2 November 2023

Hotfix #1.0.09

Share · View all patches · Build 12606542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX 1.0.09

We have identified two major issues that are affecting players. This hotfix addresses most occurrences of these issues.

  • Game UI can become unresponsive in multiplayer and single player, players are unable to move characters in the overworld.
  • Game locks when loading.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

Thank you for bearing with us on launch day, we greatly appreciate your support.

IronOak Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1676841 Depot 1676841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link