HOTFIX 1.0.09

We have identified two major issues that are affecting players. This hotfix addresses most occurrences of these issues.

Game UI can become unresponsive in multiplayer and single player, players are unable to move characters in the overworld.

Game locks when loading.

Once you have updated your game with this hotfix, if you continue to experience issues please let us know in Discord so we can assist you.

All players will need to have updated to the latest build to play together in multiplayer.

Thank you for bearing with us on launch day, we greatly appreciate your support.

IronOak Games