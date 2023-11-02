 Skip to content

Kitchen Sync: Aloha! Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Version 0.2.14 Update

Version 0.2.14 Update · Build 12606540

0.2.14 update (Full House)
Full house is here! All eight chefs are now in the game for playtesting! Other major highlights in this build include a first version of the new ability tree system and all 24 C level support conversations! Support convos will take a front seat in the next update.

Patch notes:

  • Pele, Ku, and Ana are unlocked when you load from a save file that has completed the last tutorial ("Quick Mix"). They will eventually have their own quest chains and stories to unlock them.
  • Artful Acrobatics, Rainbow Sampler, and Kitchen Booster Sync Styles are unlocked along with these chefs
  • Sync Style choices have been moved to the staff tab of the customizer
  • Aloha Spirit will no longer be picked by default when you try a new kitchen for the first time. You will have to pick a style!
  • Ability trees can be found under the "Staff" section of the customizer in place of the old ability system
  • Old learned skills have been ignored for now (I have them in the save data, but haven't refunded books yet, sorry D:) Books can be gifted to fill Ability Book slots
  • Lots of new abilities have been added
  • C level supports have been added for all compatible characters

