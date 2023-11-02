New skills for the warrior and the ranger

In a short while, the next update will be released.

Added a new skill to the warrior called 'Up Close And Personal.' This skill triples an enemy's move points and forces it to move towards the warrior. The skill unlocks at level 10. If your characters have already reached that level, it will automatically be added to the skill book when you load your game.

Added a new skill to the ranger called 'Quick Action.' This skill enables the ranger to perform an extra action in that turn. The skill unlocks at level 10. If your characters have already reached that level, it will automatically be added to the skill book when you load your game.

Added a sound effect to the spell 'Eye In The Sky' that plays when the spell wears off.