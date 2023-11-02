In-Production Patch - 0.673

Just a small patch with minor balancing, please let me know if you have any suggestions on improving the equipment even more, still trying out this new equipment-style. (Or anything else for that matter)
Balancing
- Balanced the new equipment-variants, mainly so their negative effect is not as severe.
- ChainLightning SplitOnHit - its deterioration was static 25%, now goes from 15% -> 5%
Other
- Updated Chain Lightning "talent-tree" (swapped place on Conduit and Chronopistos)
Changed files in this update