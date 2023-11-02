 Skip to content

Myriad Mayhem update for 2 November 2023

In-Production Patch - 0.673

Patch - 0.673 · Last edited by Wendy

Just a small patch with minor balancing, please let me know if you have any suggestions on improving the equipment even more, still trying out this new equipment-style. (Or anything else for that matter)

Balancing

  • Balanced the new equipment-variants, mainly so their negative effect is not as severe.
  • ChainLightning SplitOnHit - its deterioration was static 25%, now goes from 15% -> 5%

Other

  • Updated Chain Lightning "talent-tree" (swapped place on Conduit and Chronopistos)

