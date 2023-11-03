 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This Bed We Made update for 3 November 2023

Patch Notes for November 3rd, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12606439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more supported resolutions.
  • Fixed various localization issues.
  • Fixed various asset issues.
  • Removed the ability for the 0 on the numpad to trigger the game's ending.
  • Blocked all input during the Consequences Warning.
  • Prevented the "Game completed" achievement from triggering when talking about the chocolate shoe to Andrew.
  • Ensured both Eugene achievements don't trigger simultaneously.
  • Updated the hint after opening the chest in 507 so Sophie always suggests calling the acolyte for help.
  • Made letters in the typewriter case non-throwable until they've been read.
  • Fixed the uninteractable 509 safe bug that occurred after looking at the code.
  • Adjusted Sophie's dialogue about Bernard at the end of the game.
  • Fixed some journal entries.
  • Added the ability to exit the credits by pressing the pause button
  • Improved the physics of the telephone cord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1243851 Depot 1243851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link