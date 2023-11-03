Patch Notes for November 3rd, 2023

- Added more supported resolutions.
- Fixed various localization issues.
- Fixed various asset issues.
- Removed the ability for the 0 on the numpad to trigger the game's ending.
- Blocked all input during the Consequences Warning.
- Prevented the "Game completed" achievement from triggering when talking about the chocolate shoe to Andrew.
- Ensured both Eugene achievements don't trigger simultaneously.
- Updated the hint after opening the chest in 507 so Sophie always suggests calling the acolyte for help.
- Made letters in the typewriter case non-throwable until they've been read.
- Fixed the uninteractable 509 safe bug that occurred after looking at the code.
- Adjusted Sophie's dialogue about Bernard at the end of the game.
- Fixed some journal entries.
- Added the ability to exit the credits by pressing the pause button
- Improved the physics of the telephone cord.
This Bed We Made update for 3 November 2023
