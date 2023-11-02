Social Graph Phase 0

Now you can add friends and start building your friends list. Simply add their user name in the “Add Friend” field. Or you can check who is “Nearby” and add them that way.

You can now selectively “Mute” and “Unmute” any player(s) in the game. Simply hover over their icon and select the “Mute” button.

You can now also click “Join” on your friend’s icon and instantly travel to their location!

You can now browse your Social tab and check who is “Online” and through what Portal they are currently in.

In the Mod Maps you can now “Download” the map without getting instantly teleported to that location. After the Map is downloaded you will have all features such as “create instance” or “Travel” to a public or private map.

New engineers have altered the NPCs through out the maps, we now see the same ones!