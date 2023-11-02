Early Access 0.5 Patch Notes

Hello everybody!

OK, I admit it has been a long time since a major update, and I apologize for that.

Having said that, I'm excited to finally have Early Access patch 0.5 out in the wild!

The following are patch notes for the patch overhaul:

High Level Changes

Various new Weapon, Curse, and Aura Skills, including unlockable customization system

Vastly expanded and modified Passive Tree

Customizable Character Outfits

Numerous new mod types, attributes, and skill mechanics

Performance Optimizations Galore

World map progression system

Support for boss fights & arenas

New ladder/leaderboard system

Powerful, drop-only endgame mods

Magic and Rare monster mods

Player Damage Log

Complete rebalance of monster and player power

New Skills

This patch introduces a couple of new skills, which can all be augmented with Skill Supports listed in a later section. New skills will be added in upcoming patches.

Minigun: Rapid fire weapon.

Icy Shard Burst: Cast a volatile ball of ice at a nearby enemy, which releases shards in random directions. Extra projectiles affect the number of released shards. Shards cannot pierce or chain.

Scorch Curse: Curse enemies in an area with Scorch, lowering their Fire Resistance by 25%.

Hypothermia Curse: Curse enemies in an area with Hyptothermia, lowering their Cold Resistance by 25%.

Polarize Curse: Curse enemies in an area with Polarize, lowering their Lightning Resistance by 25%.

Bane Curse: Curse enemies in an area with Bane, lowering their Toxic Resistance by 25%.

Rush Aura: You and nearby allies move faster.

Regeneration Aura: You and nearby allies have added life regeneration.

Resilience Aura: You and nearby allies have a chance to avoid ailments.

Example of Icy Shard Burst on a low level character:



Skill Supports



Extra Projectiles : Skill fires 2 extra projectiles, but deals 30% Less Damage.

: Skill fires 2 extra projectiles, but deals 30% Less Damage. Sniper : Projectiles have no spread.

: Projectiles have no spread. Collateral Damage : Projectiles deal 30% of hit damage to nearby enemies.

: Projectiles deal 30% of hit damage to nearby enemies. Puncturing Shots : Projectiles gain +3 Pierce.

: Projectiles gain +3 Pierce. Ricocheting Shots : Projectiles gain +2 Chain, but deal 30% Less Damage.

: Projectiles gain +2 Chain, but deal 30% Less Damage. Quicker Projectiles : Projectiles gain 30% More Projectile Speed.

: Projectiles gain 30% More Projectile Speed. Focus : Skill deals 50% More Damage, but will never Critically Strike.

: Skill deals 50% More Damage, but will never Critically Strike. Critical Honing : Skill gains +1.5% Base Critical Strike Chance, and has 125% Increased Critical Strike Chance.

: Skill gains +1.5% Base Critical Strike Chance, and has 125% Increased Critical Strike Chance. Critical Mass : Skill gains 100% Critical Strike Multiplier.

: Skill gains 100% Critical Strike Multiplier. Bloody : Skill gains +25% Physical Ailment Chance, and 15% More Physical Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains +25% Physical Ailment Chance, and 15% More Physical Ailment Effect. Ignition : Skill gains +25% Fire Ailment Chance, and 15% More Fire Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains +25% Fire Ailment Chance, and 15% More Fire Ailment Effect. Chilling : Skill gains +25% Cold Ailment Chance, and 15% More Cold Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains +25% Cold Ailment Chance, and 15% More Cold Ailment Effect. Charged : Skill gains +25% Lightning Ailment Chance, and 15% More Lightning Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains +25% Lightning Ailment Chance, and 15% More Lightning Ailment Effect. Poison : Skill gains +25% Toxic Ailment Chance, and 15% More Toxic Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains +25% Toxic Ailment Chance, and 15% More Toxic Ailment Effect. Lacerating : Skill gains 50% Increased Physical Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Physical Ailment Effect. Stunner : Skill gains 50% Increased Lightning Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Lightning Ailment Effect. Frigid : Skill gains 50% Increased Cold Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Cold Ailment Effect. Scorched : Skill gains 50% Increased Fire Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Fire Ailment Effect. Venom : Skill gains 50% Increased Toxic Ailment Effect.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Toxic Ailment Effect. Wizardry : Skill gains 40% More Cast Speed.

: Skill gains 40% More Cast Speed. Cold Attuned : Skill gains 50% Physical Damage Converted to Cold Damage.

: Skill gains 50% Physical Damage Converted to Cold Damage. Shock Attuned : Skill gains 50% Physical Damage Converted to Lightning Damage.

: Skill gains 50% Physical Damage Converted to Lightning Damage. Fire Attuned : Skill gains 50% Physical Damage Converted to Fire Damage.

: Skill gains 50% Physical Damage Converted to Fire Damage. Expansive : Skill gains 50% Increased Area of Effect, and 25% More Area Damage.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Area of Effect, and 25% More Area Damage. Physical Damage : Skill gains 40% More Physical Damage.

: Skill gains 40% More Physical Damage. Lightning Damage : Skill gains 40% More Lightning Damage.

: Skill gains 40% More Lightning Damage. Cold Damage : Skill gains 40% More Cold Damage.

: Skill gains 40% More Cold Damage. Fire Damage : Skill gains 40% More Fire Damage.

: Skill gains 40% More Fire Damage. Toxic Damage : Skill gains 40% More Toxic Damage.

: Skill gains 40% More Toxic Damage. Physical Penetration : Skill gains 25% Physical Penetration.

: Skill gains 25% Physical Penetration. Lightning Penetration : Skill gains 25% Lightning Penetration.

: Skill gains 25% Lightning Penetration. Cold Penetration : Skill gains 25% Cold Penetration.

: Skill gains 25% Cold Penetration. Fire Penetration : Skill gains 25% Fire Penetration.

: Skill gains 25% Fire Penetration. Toxic Penetration : Skill gains 25% Toxic Penetration.

: Skill gains 25% Toxic Penetration. Ailment Duration : Skill gains 50% Increased Ailment Duration.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Ailment Duration. Enhanced Ailments : Skill gains 50% Chance to inflict Enhanced Ailments.

: Skill gains 50% Chance to inflict Enhanced Ailments. Increased Duration : Skill gains 50% Increased Skill Duration

: Skill gains 50% Increased Skill Duration Potent Suppression : Skill gains 30% More Damage over Time

: Skill gains 30% More Damage over Time Vulnerability : Skill gains 30% Chance to Inflict Vulnerable on Hit, and has inflicts Vulnerable with 25% Increased Vulnerable Effect.

: Skill gains 30% Chance to Inflict Vulnerable on Hit, and has inflicts Vulnerable with 25% Increased Vulnerable Effect. Weakness : Skill gains 30% Chance to Inflict Exposure on Hit, and has inflicts Exposure with 25% Increased Exposure Effect.

: Skill gains 30% Chance to Inflict Exposure on Hit, and has inflicts Exposure with 25% Increased Exposure Effect. Doomed : Skill gains 20% More Curse Effect.

: Skill gains 20% More Curse Effect. Large Curses : Skill gains 50% Increased Area of Effect with Curse Skills.

: Skill gains 50% Increased Area of Effect with Curse Skills. Infection : Skill gains +1 Infection Spread Count

: Skill gains +1 Infection Spread Count Cast on Crit : Skill is cast when another skill inflicts a critical strike. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills.

: Skill is cast when another skill inflicts a critical strike. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Cast on Crit : Skill is cast when another skill inflicts a critical strike. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Skill deals 40% Less Damage.

: Skill is cast when another skill inflicts a critical strike. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Skill deals 40% Less Damage. Cast on Kill : Skill has a 10% chance to cast when another skill inflicts a killing blow. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Skill deals 30% More Damage.

: Skill has a 10% chance to cast when another skill inflicts a killing blow. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Skill deals 30% More Damage. Volatility : Skill is cast when hitting an enemy with any non-triggered skill. Skill consumes a random number of Boons to deal 20% more damage for each consumed Boon. Must have at least one active boon to cast. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Skill deals 15% Less Damage.

: Skill is cast when hitting an enemy with any non-triggered skill. Skill consumes a random number of Boons to deal 20% more damage for each consumed Boon. Must have at least one active boon to cast. Skill does not auto cast, and cannot trigger other skills. Skill deals 15% Less Damage. Precision Boon on Critical Strike: Skill has a 40% Chance to gain a Precision Boon when it Critically Strikes.

More Skill Supports are planned for upcoming patches.

Cosmetics

I've introduced support to customize the look of your character!

Passive Tree

A complete rebalance of the Passive Tree, and an expansion of it as well!

Gene Drop Improvements

Genes drop from enemies, and have a high chance of having at least one max-tier roll on them. In high tier zones (80+), new Drop-Only mods can roll on items, enabling further build varieties!

Low Tier Gene Drop:



Monster Changes

Monsters can now randomly spawn as a Magic Pack or with a Rare Monster, which are tougher enemies but provide more experience and higher chance of good loot!

A rare monster and some magic monsters:



New Stat Options

Alongside the changes to the skill system, I've introduced various new ways to scale damage and defenses. There are now 5 attributes on the Passive Tree, and as mods on items:

Constitution : Grants 1 Maximum Life per Constitution

: Grants 1 Maximum Life per Constitution Strength : Grants 1% Increased Armor per Strength

: Grants 1% Increased Armor per Strength Agility : Grants 1% Increased Evasion per Agility

: Grants 1% Increased Evasion per Agility Wisdom : Grants 1% Increased Damage per 5 Wisdom

: Grants 1% Increased Damage per 5 Wisdom Finesse: Grants 1% Increased Cast Speed per 5 Finesse

As well as the innate bonuses these stats provide, there are mods that let you use them as your main method to scale damage! Check out the mods in-game to see.

Boons

I've also introduced a Boon system to Mutagenic, which are temporary buffs which grant offensive and defensive power to your character. There are multiple ways to get these Boons, and ways to scale both offense and defense with them. There are some drop-only mods which interact with these in powerful ways.

Summary

This patch introduces a lot of change to Mutagenic. The game is vastly different that it was before, and I apologize if this is an unwanted change for some. I'm considering keeping the old version on a beta-only branch if there is demand. I promise this version will be much better, and I intend on improving it in the coming months.

Thank you, and good luck!

If anybody is interested in writing/theorycrafting some build guides for new players, please do so!

Cheers,

zediven